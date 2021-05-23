Josh Smith suggested on gun control I look at Article 1 Section 23 of the Texas Bill of Rights. Like most who oppose gun rights, he forgot to put in the first lines of Sec. 23, the right to keep and bear arms. Every citizen shall have the right to keep and bear arms in the lawful defense of himself or the state; but the Legislature shall have power, by law, to regulate the wearing of arms, with a view to prevent crime.
Does not sound like gun control to me? My point being the esteemed doctor thinks gun control is the answer then go into Mexico and see how gun control works. Mexico allows no firearms yet they have 3,000 homicides a month. In the end it does not matter; the Texas Legislature is tied to the Chinese Communist Party.
Ronald Thomas
Temple