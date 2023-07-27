Where has our Congress gone?
I can recall from years past, 40, 50, 60 years ago, that we had a real government. A government that had “our” elected senators and representatives perform a job of representation, support and improvement for our day to day lives.
Now, all I see is that we have are senators and representatives who see that their jobs are for bashing and revenge on their fellow elected officials of both parties.
Not for representation!
Even back in the Golden days there were real members from both sides who could work together and make progress, not to try and belittle each other or find fault and not this tit-for-tat bickering and revenge seeking attitudes.
It’s not beneficial for the overall benefactors … us …!
Maybe it’s time for everyone to really soulfully rethink the choices we are making each election.
I know I will from now on.
Dennis Lively
Temple