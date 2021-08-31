It is a well known fact, but seldom discussed, the difference between conservatives and liberals.
Conservative is a political point of view, liberal is a medical issue. Liberals are missing synapses in their brain that blocks all facts from entering. It doesn’t mean they are not smart, but they cannot absorb simple facts.
Any profession that requires dealing with facts is devoid of liberal “thinkers.” Go to any college — math, engineering, science, astronomy — any profession that involves facts are nearly totally conservative thinkers.
At the same college, go to the departments that require only theory, no facts, of course those professions are dominated by liberals. Sociology, history, political science, etc. Any discussion on any issue with a liberal, a conservative will present a series of facts, the liberal will immediately resort to name calling and change the subject. They will never address the facts that are presented.
About 95% of all businesses are owned by conservatives. To run a business you have to deal with facts, not just theory.
Perhaps and hopefully someday a scientist or doctor will find a way to replace/connect the missing synapses, and liberals will have to deal with a world of facts and not just live in their pretend world of theory.
Donald Bousquet
Temple