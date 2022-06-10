In the Bible, God pronounces LGBTs “wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly” (Gen 13:13). “Corrupted … in all their ways,” LGBTs “are corrupters” — propagating and forcing their “abominations” upon all (Isa 1:4; Lev 18:22; Deu 22:5).
Disney, schools, libraries, etc., corrupt the youngest children. Pre-schoolers and kindergarteners are objects of pedophilia, targeted by men who “abuse ... themselves” and “defile themselves with mankind” and “even .... women” who “change the natural use” (1 Cor 6:9; 1 Tim 1:10; Rom 1:16-32 KJV).
All America (president, Congress, courts, corporations, military, media, medicine, sports, entertainment, even churches) “joins hands” to “exalt” “the vilest men” (Prov 11:21; Psa 12:8). They condemn any attempt to stop this wickedness (e.g., Florida’s governor and LGBT school law).
The Bible warns: “He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just ... both are abomination to the Lord” (Prov 17:15; Prov 28:4). “Saith the Lord” it is a “horrible thing” to “strengthen ... the hands of evildoers ... They are all of them unto me as Sodom and ... Gomorrah” (Jer 23:11,14).
Texas’s duplicitous governor and Legislature would never pass a law like Florida’s! Texas Republicans’ “love of money” from Big Business killed the transgender bathroom bill (2017) and a ban on children’s sex-change surgeries (2021) — both overwhelmingly supported by constituents (1 Tim 6:10).
“Saith the Lord GOD,” “Ah sinful nation,” “Sodom … hath not done ... as thou hast done … Thou wast corrupted more than they in all thy ways.” “Shall I not visit for these things? ... Shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this?” (Isa 1:4; Ezek 16:47-48; Jer 5:29; 18:7-8; Psa 9:17).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton