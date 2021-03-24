Like so many who lost power I lost most of our food after being out of power for more than a week. With many basic staples not available at the major stores I went for help.
God bless Churches Touching Lives and their generous trunk full of groceries I received. I was in shock and awe, tears in my eyes as I sorted and put away a wide variety of basic needs provided! Such peace of mind and love was just a few miles drive.
Thank you to each person, volunteer and business that provided essential nutritious meals. So loved,
Sherri Hall
Burlington