There are many people today that deserve a great big thank you. You might take these folks for granted because you see them every day in places that look ordinary.
But that doesn’t mean they are not real heroes.
Who are these people? The people who show up and go to work every day. Maybe this was once not seen as anything extraordinary. But in current times, this is indeed remarkable and deserving of recognition.
Businesses everywhere are begging for help. This is not just an American problem but also found around the globe.
Companies and employers have increased wages and benefits. They have tried to make the workplace a more inviting place to be. And yet, millions of jobs are going unfilled and businesses have to rely on a courageous core group of workers to keep their doors open and customers served.
Many people grew comfortable with staying home or trying to work remotely. They’re accustomed to getting funds from the government that magically inflate their bank balances every month. Some have justifiably grown tired of being treated poorly by bosses or being forced to accept medical treatments that violate their sense of decency and personal choice.
There are lots of reasons to not want to work. But we can’t run a world that way. We rely on each other for goods and services that sustain our lives in countless ways.
So to the courageous people who leave home and show up at stores and offices everywhere both large and small, thank you for doing the hard work of doing hard work. You are all true heroes.
Don Cillo
Temple