Let us take a close look at Obamacare. Maybe some truth could be revealed.
Obamacare was never meant to provide adequate health insurance for every day Americans. Instead it became a scam providing increased profits and slush funds for insurance companies, increased profits for pharmaceutical companies, implementing privatization and increased profits for the for-profit hospitals, and some people with lower monthly premiums and federal subsidies.
But, what about the deductibles? In many cases deductibles became more expensive than the people Obamacare allegedly was to help could ever afford. A result became a general overall austerity in public health, which caused the personnel and equipment shortage problems during the early COVID-19 virus scare.
For example, it has been reported that more than 66,000 health care professionals lost their jobs between 2009 and 2016. That is the period of Obamacare.
Maybe it is time to consider a new, better type of health insurance that provides adequate but inexpensive coverage and places persons created by God’s natural processes before “persons” created by statutes. Maybe even consider a return to Hill-Burton.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple