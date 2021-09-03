Our Texas governor and others have taken to pointing out that the state of Delaware does not have early voting. Another meaningless non factual factoid.
Delaware covers an area of 1,954 square miles and has a population of between 900,000 and 1 million residents. Harris County, Texas, alone covers 1,777 square miles and has a population of over 4,700,000.
Ask the governor where he wants to wait in line to vote? Never mind finding a parking space on Election Day.
Repeating talking points is proof of parrot-hood not humanity.
Edgar A. Nooning III
Temple