“Politically independent” are just words written in your newspaper. It is certainly not words that you truly understand. I do not know how you do not choke on those words.
Do you not think that people notice the huge unbalanced ratio of hard right-wing letters and editorials in comparison to actual facts. It is one thing to offer opinions, but to flaunt and abandon actual facts is a totally different matter. However, you seem to have no difficulties leaning so far to the right that you will start losing readers.
The publication of the CNN cartoon crossed the line. Where is the same type of cartoon about Fox News? It was just plain irresponsible of you. And to top it off, you printed a letter from a hard right-wing fanatic claiming to have a cure for COVID-19. The responsible thing for an “independent” paper would have been for you to forthrightly and adamantly state that there is no such cure or vaccine at this time. But instead you allow false information to proceed and give people the impression that they could go about their daily activities because some supremely misguided and misinformed person said he knew of a cure. I would urge you to actually live by your own words: “Politically independent.”
Randy Broussard
Belton