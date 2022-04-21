Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is quoted expressing “strong support for Alternative B, with Alternative E being my second choice due to the possible environmental concerns that might arise with any construction in the Miller Springs area. Also, only Alternative B and Alternative E are consistent with our city’s strategic plan for improving traffic safety and mobility.”
City Manager Sam Listi says, “The original identified objective … should be acknowledged … even as TXDOT objectively evaluates current needs and issues. …”
In other words, they don’t care what TxDOT says, nor what the very expensive, thorough and timely objective study, with several decent alternatives, found or what the concerning and practical input said by their citizens, our neighbors, about this plan in logical response!
Carpenter and Listi clearly are stuck on the original plan, no matter what cost and other decent alternatives by TxDOT.
Many of us had reasonable statements about all the alternatives presented, primarily and vehemently so that the original plan needs to be scrapped. This is primarily because of Belton city governance negligence to not build the road straight between dams before established neighborhoods that are upstanding in the community were built. I’m sorry, but Carpenter and Listi are too late, and shouldn’t push their way. Looks like they’re going to, anyway.
Isn’t the current Loop 121 expansion enough for you? You don’t consider yourselves in your citizens’ shoes. I hope your homes are right next to the new road! Maybe then, you’d know how we home owners feel! We like trees and birds and smiling faces. Not traffic, noise and concrete filled with frowns.
Grant Birdwell
Belton