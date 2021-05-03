Both the Salado sewer bond and Sanctuary were sold on facts that never existed and promises that never came to pass.
It’s obvious the plan to secretly intertwine the sewer to benefit Sanctuary was contrived months earlier.
Abuse of official capacity, official oppression and misuse of public information should be explored if the village government was truly interested in voiding the terrible Sanctuary agreements.
Instead, they got a white-washed opinion and newly elected officials will attempt to nibble around the edges.
What kind of reasonable government would execute a multimillion-dollar development agreement without requiring any financials, guarantee unlimited wastewater volume against its own attorney’s advice, or sign a 45-year development agreement without benchmarks and progress metrics?
Or take 75 percent off the sewer impact fee, leaving non-benefitting taxpayers with the bill?
Who would commit the village to a costly Public Improvement District to administer and admonish/ threaten constituents for expressing concerns about the one-sided arrangement?
None of this is reasonable. The government met secretly over 20 times, not to protect Salado citizens, but to manipulate the public and give it away.
All for six acres of land on the other side of a hill, a wastewater permit the village could have obtained itself in months, and 297 acres of voluntarily annexed land that six years later remains ag-exempt.
Meanwhile, sewer impact fees for tiny lot developers are waived and irrational sewer line extensions mapped out while socking it to landowners of viable valuable properties along Interstate 35.
Here we go again.
Higher taxes and developers walk away with everything they want.
The village government is looking to raise taxes on existing property owners while protecting itself and the previous administration.
The people deserve a forensic investigation.
King Copeland
Dallas