Is there any “Republican” in the lesser House who has not taken leave of their senses?
Taken a little further, apparently some of those esteemed representatives in Washington somehow were asleep and did not see all the news. In the event you missed it: on Jan. 6, 2021, “several hundred” gathered to meet in a “peaceable fashion” to break in, smash windows, and overrun any person who objected to their gathering.
Perhaps there were a few of us who happened to see the countless offenses perpetrated on our elected representatives.
Where is the outrage? Where is the justice?
Have we taken a view concerning all of those persons we have faithfully installed as our elected representatives who have acted to ignore what really happened? Or were they absent on the day when the secret vote was counted? Oh yes, there was one of those, where we the “unwashed masses” and ignored citizens were not allowed to see who voted.
Carl David Hoit
Temple