In the next few days, we have a choice whether we, our children and grandchildren want to live in a capitalistic or socialist country.
Socialism has never worked; research the countries that have made that choice like Venezuela. Every citizen there would like to live here in the good ole USA. Bidens’ advisor is Bernie Sanders, who is a devoted socialist. Just think about that! Others are Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and the Squad, which hates America.
If elected, Biden would not be in charge but the far left would. He is just a puppet of the Socialist Party.
Would you prefer to live in a country with law and order, or defund the police and burn the cities as is happening in large Democratic-controlled states?
Would you prefer to keep your insurance or everyone be forced to be placed on Obamacare plan?
Do you prefer a leader who loves America or one that is OK with hating America and burning the American flag?
Do you align yourself with the pro-life agenda or the merciless slaughter of innocent babies? Do you prefer low taxes or high taxes?
Do you ever wonder where these protesters get their money for food and lodging for 100 nights without working?
Have you noticed how the liberal media falsify and misrepresent the news to make the president look bad?
How about the proposal to give free insurance and federal aid to all illegals at taxpayer’s expense?
These are our choices: God bless America.
L.N. Vogel
Temple