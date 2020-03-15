If one spends just a few moments exposed to current attitudes of many Americans these days something quickly becomes apparent. Many Americans today have thrown in the towel on the United States being a constitutional democratic republic.
For many Americans today, socialism is being promoted as America’s future despite the fact that socialism has tried around the world and has been a miserable failure. Many other Americans now are embracing the idea of what’s called the unitary executive or imperial presidency, a very powerful president who is seen as elevated above and beyond the other branches of government. There are many reasons why people might feel that our traditional form of government has failed them, and so they have sought other answers.
But is the solution really to throw out the foundational vision of our Founding Fathers in favor of a collectivist, centrally-controlled system of government or one in which an imperial executive rules over us like a king or emperor? Weren’t our Founders trying to do away with that kind of thing?
As for socialism, can those who promote this point to a single truly fair, successful, and well-run socialized government today or in history? They won’t be able to name any because there isn’t one. Our nation’s future prosperity and that of American citizens will only be assured if our Founders inspired blueprint of a fully-functioning constitutional democratic republic is renewed, refreshed, and re-dedicated.
If your child misbehaves, you don’t trade him or her in for another one. You nurture your child back on to the right path. So it is for our nation and our future.
Don Cillo
Temple