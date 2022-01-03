In response to Marcie Anderson’s letter to the editor stating that the “Temple Public Library is no longer a safe place,” I find it appalling that someone would use their own children as a way to censor what everyone has a right to read if they so wish. The public libraries of this country are there to serve all citizens, not just a select few.
It is not the responsibility of the library staff to monitor what your children read. That is your responsibility as parent but apparently you spend your time looking for books you find objectionable. Maybe you should change your focus.
Personally I appreciate that a public library is for the public which includes all groups and all people.
Mary Duke
Temple