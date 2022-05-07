I am an elderly Bell County citizen, a resident since starting work at a local public accounting firm in January 1974.
I have met, worked with and/or know most of the citizens supporting the school bond elections in Belton and Temple. They all have, to varying extent, “skin in the game” regarding the bond elections and the potential to raise property taxes.
Most are business leaders, either of their own enterprise(s), or in upper management of businesses. What I cannot reconcile is willingness to incur debt in an insane construction cost cycle that has no end on the horizon regarding continuous price spikes. The planned building will need to be scaled back to match the bond approval dollars or they are betting the house on your gullibility.
Prudent and reasonable business people would not sail into headwinds such as we are seeing in this spiraling economy. You cannot get the expansion attributes desired when your costs have risen so significantly, and the opportunities for cost savings are limited, at best.
Temple ISD trustees were told in November, “Thanks, but no thanks.” I do not have regrets in voting no then, and I won’t this time, either. I will not follow the crowd over the cliff of fiscal irresponsibility. I ask Bell County citizens to give strong thought to these bond issues and, if you agree, you also vote no.
Robert N. Gaines
Temple