After reading Jill Cunningham’s April 5 letter in the Telegram, I have to assume that she had not yet had the chance to read the Hennepin County medical examiner’s report on George Floyd. Please do at your convenience at https://www. hennepin.us/-/media/hennepinus/residents/public-safety/documents/floyd-autopsy-6-3-20.pdf
There are some sections you should pay attention to such as:
III. No life-threatening injuries identified and
A. Blood drug and novel psychoactive substances screens:
1. Fentanyl 11 ng/mL
2. Norfentanyl 5.6 ng/mL
3. 4-ANPP 0.65 ng/mL
4. Methamphetamine 19 ng/mL
5. 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC 1.2 ng/mL;
Delta-9 Carboxy THC 42 ng/mL; Delta-9 THC 2.9 ng/mL
6. Cotinine positive
According to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, 3 MG of fentanyl is fatal. (See https://www.drugfreeworld.org/newsletter/issue13/the-truth-about-fentanyl.html)
Since George Floyd was able to voice “I can’t breathe” loud enough for people in the area to hear him, it is an indication that he could, in fact, breathe enough to get in enough air to speak.
He was not “basically strangled” as you put it, he succumbed to the drugs in his system and his pre-existing medical conditions.
Watching a video does not make one a medical expert, nor in this case give one enough information to condemn a man.
It would be nice if you would look into the facts before forming an opinion, but apparently not a necessity.
April Cousins
Little River-Academy