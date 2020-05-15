I was just wondering how many of us Social Security recipients did not get a stimulus check.
The last time I got an income tax refund was in 2017. I did not file since then because I do not make enough for them to take taxes out of my retirement checks. I get one for city of Temple retirement and Social Security.
I did what they asked me to do on the IRS economic impact stimulus payment page and all I got was status pending. I had my son help me and daughter when they both checked on the IRS page — same result for me and my wife — status pending? Is this happening to people who have been retired recently or for a while? Just a thought and wondering.
Thank you.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple