People are jamming into medical facilities. Sports stadiums are empty. Schools and workplaces closed. Store shelves emptying out. Stock market swinging up and down wildly.
The president declares a national emergency. Some businesses face financial ruin. No more handshakes or hugs.
This has become our new way of life in today’s world. We’re trying to deal with a worldwide health crisis in the midst of a never-encountered virus that we still don’t know how many people carry and how deeply it has infected our world.
But there are a few things we already know. We’ve all become acutely aware of the importance of drinking water, household paper products and cat food. We’ve learned that far too many of us take our modern way of life and ease of available products for granted.
We’ve learned that maybe globalism wasn’t so smart after all. We’ve learned that we might have to work from our homes. We’ve learned to question if we really should get on that plane or take that cruise or spend a couple month’s worth of grocery money at that big corporate theme park filled with strangers.
One day, we’ll have more answers. Soon, we’ll once again hear the sweet sounds of bat hitting baseball and basketball swishing through net.
One day, we’ll know that if we keep our heads and not panic in the face of a big challenge, we’ll come through smarter and stronger when things begin to resemble normal again. We’ll realize that we’re already playing the greatest game of all, the game of life. There is so much to be learned from this experience. And that’s something we can all tap elbows over.
Don Cillo
Temple