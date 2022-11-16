I am a Temple Wildcat and at last week’s Temple playoff football game against Waxahachie, our fans were slim to none. This game was not only a playoff game, but it was a home game.
Waxahachie, the opposing team, had a louder and bigger crowd then we did, which helped their football team a lot.
For the one year I have been with the band this is by far the smallest crowd I have ever seen this season for Temple. Yes, the temperature was 40-50 degrees but that’s not an excuse to avoid this game.
Next year we need to come out and support our Wildcats better than this year. Go Big Blue!
Aiden Stewart
Temple