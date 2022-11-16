Finality is inevitable the moment the playoffs begin. That one game could be the last. Players know it. Coaches know it. But that doesn’t make the end any less difficult to digest.

Taurean York stood almost in the exact same spot on Bob McQueen Field well after the final whistle Friday night, helmet still on, handing out a few high-fives and hugs to fans, friends and family who walked up to the linebacker.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” York said. “I’m sure when I get to the locker room it will.”