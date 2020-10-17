I find the photo accompanying the “Hogs for a Cause” story on the second page of today’s paper disgusting. I’m sure I’m not the only one who is repulsed by the sight of a baby piglet roasting on the grill.
While I’m complaining, as someone else previously observed, the Telegram appears to maintain a definite bias when it comes to its editorials and editorial page content as we near election day. It would seem that readers might appreciate impartial and unbiased coverage of national politics. I know I would.
Cheryl Bennett
Temple