We the people of Bell County are compassionate and wise. We are not anti-vaccine, we’re just anti-stupid.
We are aware of a cloud rising from the horizon. The protest of medical staff aimed at their employer on 31st Street was very revealing. It was a big smoke signal.
We know about the Lieber Code of humane treatment and The District of Columbia Organic Act. We are watching as we drive our loads to the dock every day. We are listening to the people as we pick up our coffee and shuffle out into the mix.
We heard of Rochin vs. California and Griswold vs. Connecticut. We entrust our precious into the education system. We know about Cruzan vs. Missouri Dept. of Health and Doe vs. Rumsfeld.
Most of us proudly served and or have some loved who has. We also know about the Foreign Situs Act.
We are sensing the cloud is moving and a Day of Reckoning is about to enfold upon us. We the people can forgive but not forget. We know what’s going on across this great land of ours. We the people pray and believe.
Fernando Cobos
Temple