The U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 4 states. “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”
Often called “The Guaranty Clause,” this part of the Constitution promises every state must have a republican form of government (the form, not the party), is guaranteed not to be invaded (what is happening at the Southern border?) and domestic violence must be opposed by the federal government upon application by state government.
This begs the question: If Texas or other states petitioned Congress to require the federal government to stop what can only be called an invasion at the Southern border, what relief would be left to the states when the federal government failed to do so? There is no qualifying invasion as armed, only that it be an invasion. If there is no relief in the courts and Congress is unwilling or unable to provide the guaranty, what recourse do states — and their people — have?
If none, then of what value is that clause in the Constitution and, by extension, any other part of the Constitution which the government refuses or fails to enforce?
Founding Fathers John Jay and Alexander Hamilton both addressed the need for treaties with other governments and for having them only at the federal level. They even spoke of military matters and protection of sovereignty; however, must an invasion be military to attack sovereignty?
Robert Hutchins
Temple