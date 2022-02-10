For 11 days Stoney Brook of Belton Assisted Living residents recently were without landline phone service in their apartments. The facility administration says it was entirely AT&T’s fault. For 11 days the facility repeatedly called AT&T and no service call was made.
Repeated requests by family to the facility always resulted in the same response: “waiting on AT&T.” When the family contacted AT&T, they responded “lines are clear in your area.”
After the residents endured the horrible hardship of lockdown and isolation of COVID for 2020 they’ve been through enough. To further deprive them of social phone calls from friends and family was awful.
Jessica Neaves
Belton