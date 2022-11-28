Words and actions have never been more important than during these trying times. My experiences these last few weeks have shown me people have forgotten how they come across to others.
I don’t want to hear that you are sorry you did not get to helping me for two hours because you were waiting on someone else. I am paying the same as the other.
When I see others served and I got there first, I do not want to hear a lame explanation. Just do your job. Serve me in a timely manner and I will be happier when I spend my hard earned money.
I will not be back when you take care of others who got here after me or you think deserve to be waited on first.
What is the deal? I know the tired and busy excuse. I have been there, but each person deserves your best face no matter how stressed you are. This is what you got yourself into when you went into a service industry. Put on that good attitude and the world will be better for it, please!
Ruth Rolston
Temple