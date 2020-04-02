I’d like to thank H-E-B, Sam’s Club, and many other businesses for the amazing job they’re doing during these trying times. H-E-B and Sam’s Club quickly limited the number you can buy of many items to prevent some people from buying up supplies that other people need.
In addition, H-E-B has taken great pains to limit the number of people in their stores, which also limits the spread of illnesses and the amount of chaos in the store. Thank you to the police, whose presence in the stores keeps us grounded. May God bless those police and employees of these stores. The store employees all look exhausted, and they deserve our gratefulness.
I’d also like to thank the people in our communities who calmly stand in line waiting to get inside a store. I’d like to thank the people who have bought only what they need and kept in mind the fact that other households need products too. When people in a community take an every-man-for-himself attitude, that community is headed for anarchy. I don’t think that’s what we want.
Here’s to praying for a quick end to the age of coronavirus!
Cheryl Van Dam
Temple