In response to moving the horoscopes: Astrology and cartooning are both ancient arts in storytelling and cultural observation. I attempt to read each of these daily.
Perhaps, instead of being concerned where the horoscope isin the paper, moving the Confederate statue on public property (monetarily supported by citizens) is a much more appropriate action.
Temple Daily Telegram, I respectfully urge you to publish more articles about relocating the Confederate statue at the Bell County Courthouse. I am a Caucasian woman over 65 and I find the placement of the statue to be offensive. I am saddened and embarrassed that it is still on taxpayers' land. Move it to a museum. The Civil War was over 158 years ago.
Betsi Chamlee
Temple