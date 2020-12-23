I hear a reoccurring statement that the Civil War was not about slavery. The Confederate Constitution, however, highlights slavery and references it a multitude of times.
Article IV section II states the citizens of each state shall be entitled to all the privileges and immunities of citizens in the several states; and shall have the right of transit and sojourn in any state of this Confederacy, with their slaves and other property; and the right of property in said slaves shall not be thereby impaired.
This is clear evidence of the emphasis on slavery for the Confederacy. Section 3 of the same article is specifically intended to address runaway slaves, furthering the only true difference between this constitution and the Union’s being slavery and how it will operate.
No slave or other person held to service or labor in any state or territory of the Confederate States, under the laws thereof, escaping or lawfully carried into another, shall, in consequence of any law, be discharged from such service or labor; but shall be delivered up on claim of the party to whom such slave belongs. No law denying or impairing the right of property in negro slaves shall be passed.
The clauses entrench the legality of slavery in a number of different ways, and together they virtually guarantee that any sort of anti-slave law or policy would be unconstitutional. People can claim the Civil War was “not about slavery” as much as they want, but the fact remains that anyone who fought for the Confederacy was fighting for a country in which it was a universal right to own slaves.
Jerome Jackson
Temple