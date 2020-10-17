“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to satisfy their own passions, and will turn away from the truth and wander off into myths.” (2 Timothy 4:3-4)
John D. Hagen Jr., in comparing today’s world to the French Revolution, wrote “Analogies to our own era are obvious. The Catholic Church has been wracked with scandal, Evangelical churches disheartened, the Millennial generation mostly estranged from organized religion, the great work of John Paul II and Mother Teresa and Billy Graham largely undone. Anti-Christian bias is rife in the academy, in the media and among all sorts of cultural elites, while worship wanes among the working class.”
Few tasks are so vital today as renewing moral authority in the churches. Washington famously warned in his farewell address that “religion and morality are indispensable supports of the Constitution. If these supports fail, our trajectory easily might lie into the hellish vortex that engulfed revolutionary France.
Glenn Dippel
Temple