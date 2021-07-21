On behalf of Bell Fine Arts and Salado Village Artists, I would like to thank the Temple Daily Telegram for publishing our announcements and photos. Like many organizations our memberships and activities were curtailed due to COVID-19. Through the Telegram’s coverage, we were able to reach new people interested in both Bell Fine Arts and Salado Village Artists.
We are fortunate to have a newspaper of the Telegram’s caliber. Besides excellent news coverage, the dedication to local organizations is outstanding.
Margaret Bradburn
Temple