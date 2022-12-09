We cannot be in opposition to God and expect His blessings upon us or America. The reality is our civilization is collapsing culturally, economically, and morally.
In Ezekiel 12:2 the prophet tells us, “They have eyes to see but do not see and ears to hear but do not hear, for they are a rebellious people.” The physical world surrounding us we see but the spiritually blind cannot see or hear the Truth when they do not know the Father, Son and Holy Ghost, the Trinity of One God.
We are witnessing a Woke generation living in a made-up world and the depravity we see is evil rising to take control. Socialism and communism, Satan’s religion, will happen when evil rises above good. Our elections are being stolen, children indoctrinated, churches accepting what God will not, a corrupt fraudulent government that we ignore, hoping it will go away. It won’t go away … it will only get worse.
America is on the road to perdition because of sin in the hearts of man. Ultimately this world will be destroyed, not by global warming (God’s warning), but by the decay of morality and destruction of family when God is rejected and removed from our lives.
We must choose to be how God designed us … not how man defines us. Our Founders had the wisdom to understand, God must lead ... we must follow.
In the words of Billy Graham “The first glorious step on the journey is choosing Christ.”
He is our Anchor against a turbulent world!
Sandy Killough
Rogers