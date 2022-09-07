I cannot name one Biden policy that’s good for our nation … or one Trump policy that was bad for our country.
Yet Democrats hate Trump’s policies and love Biden’s policies. They want open borders. They want high inflation, unchecked spending and recession. They applaud our enemies receiving billions in military equipment and Americans left behind. They want high gas prices and energy-dependence on our enemies.
They want lawlessness in our cities. They want the FBI and DOJ weaponized against political adversaries.
They want young children sexualized. They want abortion on demand, electric vehicles that cannot be supported by our power grids, and a political medical community that will implement anti-science directives and lockdowns.
They want half our people labeled deplorables and semi-fascists. They want the drugs, human trafficking, and horror of rape at our southern border. They want 100,000 yearly deaths from fentanyl. They want citizens who disagree with them targeted by law enforcement.
They want an authoritative president who acts unilaterally without regard for the Constitution. Biden’s Democrat approval is 80% — are these the reasons?
If so, I submit Democrats want to destroy this nation culturally, financially and morally. Only then can a new, probably socialist, government replace it. The military must be obedient and woke. Criminal prosecution must be political and unequal.
A private presidential army of 87,000 armed IRS agents is needed, and guns must be removed from law-abiding citizens. With such fundamental change, our country will fall. Perhaps that is already taking place.
James Hatch
Temple