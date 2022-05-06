I agree with Chuck Nissley’s letter in the April 28 Telegram regarding a mail-in ballot error.
My husband and I voted by mail. We were sent two different ballots, because our first ballot omitted the Temple College board vote.
The most egregious error, though was in the instructions for completing and mailing the ballots. The cover letter stated that if two ballot envelopes were mailed from the same address, they could be sent in one carrier envelope. The instructions on the carrier envelope said that only one ballot envelope could be sent in that envelope.
Voting instructions should be clear and easy so that every vote counts!
Nancy Smith
Temple