Witchcraft is being taught in Temple Independent School District schools! Temple High’s recent play was about a medium who summons the spirit of a novelist’s deceased wife. In 2018, the Telegram reported, Western Hills Elementary created a K-5 academics/ behavior competition system using “Harry Potter” books.
The Bible condemns all witchcraft —
“(King) Manasseh ... used enchantments, ... witchcraft, and dealt with a familiar spirit, and ... wizards: he wrought much evil in the sight of the LORD, to provoke Him to anger” (2 Chron 33:1-2, 6).
“I will be a swift witness against ... sorcerers ... I am the LORD, I change not” (Mal 3:5,6; 1 Chron 10:13,14).
“Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the LORD” (Lev 19:31; 20:6; Isa 8:19).
“There shall not be found among you any one ... that useth divination ... or an enchanter, ... witch” (one in covenant with the devil), ... “charmer” (spell caster), ... “consulter with familiar spirits” (spirits/demons, which appear through magical rites), ... ”wizard, or necromancer” (one who seeks to the dead). For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord” (Deu 18:10-12; Exod 22:18 KJV).
Harry Potter characters “do all these things”! Children learn to think, speak and act like witches and wizards.
The Bible calls a “sorcerer” a “child of the devil ... enemy of all righteousness” (Acts 13:6-12; 1 John 2:1; 3:8,10). “Sorcerers” and those practicing “the sin of witchcraft … shall not inherit the kingdom of God” but “shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone” (1 Sam 15:23; Gal 5:19-21; Rev 21:8).
The Lord Jesus Christ warned, “Except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3,5)!
Michael W. Ellis
Belton