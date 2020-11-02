Come Tuesday (or days or weeks later) Donald Trump may have lost his reelection bid. He will, of course, blame some conspiracy between Democrats and the “mainstream media,” and mail-in ballots.
If he loses (though he will deny being a loser, reserving the term for medical and scientific experts, immigrants, et al.) he has no one to blame but himself, his big mouth and itchy Twitter fingers.
Republican lawmakers who found themselves running for their political lives can blame themselves. Instead of standing up against Mr. Trump, individually or en masse, for his asinine actions, vocal assertions, and miniature misbegotten missives, they worshiped him.
I, as in 2016 when faced with two unacceptable choices from the major parties, voted for the Libertarian candidate. It didn’t make any difference four years ago with Trump well ahead in the polling. This year, I may have helped to do him in. If so, I am not the least bit sorry, but my stomach still churns at the thought of what the socialist Democrats might bring and for the corrupt government we always seem to have, no matter who is in power.
Bob Cockrum
Temple