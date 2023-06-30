I think I just read the most hilarious letter to the editor. It starts with Ex Ex Trump and continues with feeding his ego.
Further down he states the Telegram will not print this letter because it’s about President Trump. Well he must not read the letter to the editor every day because the Telegram prints a lot of trashy letters about the great (not) Biden.
He writes of the millions of dollars that could go toward better things. Well, what about the millions of dollars Biden has received for selling us out to China or the billions he is spending to take care of immigrants when he won’t take care of Americans.
At least President Trump was for the people.
I only pray that we can get through this next year for the people to decide. If you want to lose America vote for Biden. if you want to make America great again, then vote for President Trump.
I have subscribed to the Telegram for 50 years and have never found them to be biased.
Thank you in advance for printing my letter.
Lois Bland
Temple