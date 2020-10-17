The local chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) recently had a very successful scholarship scramble at Wildflower Country Club.
We want to especially thank the community for great support. We provide eight scholarships to high school seniors in the Junior ROTC program and two university scholarships at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Central Texas A&M each year for leadership.
The Horizon Bank of Belton/Temple was again the main sponsor for our event.
See our website for our mission of activities at www.centexmoaa.org.
Dick Archer
Temple