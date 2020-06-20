We had the blessing to move to Temple last year and have been astounded by the range and quality of services the city provides. We acquired an abandoned, vandalized and flood-prone property.
The water department has been fast and courteous to deal with breaks and flooding. They filled holes to return things to normal without solicitation.
Our first water bill was 18 times what we expected. The billing department was thorough and found the issue.
The street department came to review and explain a solution to a curb issue. Lynn Barrett of the planning department was brilliant in solving a unique zoning situation. The sewer department resolved line breaks and checked surrounding areas for trouble.
Ed Kolacki of the engineering department was helpful in explaining a new city project and how it would impact our home.
Heather Caldwell of the waste and recycling department has been astounding in helping us clear away debris in unique and environmentally friendly ways. Her insight and optimism saved the day numerous times.
Animal Control assisted a few sweet dogs find their way back to their homes and more importantly, removed a large dead raccoon at the end of our driveway.
The mowing department keeps our rainwater run-off ditches trimmed and deep to avert flooding.
Thank you to all the individuals and departments. A special thanks goes to the city of Temple for hiring and retaining exceptional souls.
Rose Durham
Temple