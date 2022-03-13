As I read the article about the McLane family’s donation for a clinic to benefit our community I was reminded how proud that I am he’s one of us. I do not know Drayton McLane Jr. on a personal level, or work for him, but have been fortunate to interact with him.
When I graduated college I became a broker in Houston and mailed him a packet to open an account because I was told I couldn’t. I expected him to trash it and not think anything of it. He didn’t open an account but he sent me a letter and respected my assertiveness and told me to go achieve my dreams. I’ll never forget that.
I later ran into Drayton at an Astros game on the concourse that he’d always walk to interact with fans. He didn’t know me but he shook my hand and thanked me for coming as he did with thousands of fans.
A couple of years ago, he came into my Temple store at Christmas time and I asked “are you Mr. McLane?” He extended his hand and said “no, I’m Drayton.” He didn’t remember me but he treated me like he did many years ago on that concourse in Houston.
In a world that tries to divide us along economic lines, don’t paint everyone with the same brush. I suspect we’ll never know how many causes and people he’s helped because he doesn’t do it for attention, that’s just who he is. Like I said, I don’t know him but I am confident in saying that if you run into him and call him Mr. McLane, he will shake your hand and say “call me Drayton.”
Richard Lewis
Temple