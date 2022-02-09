The resurrection of old and overly aggressive new wolf-hunting practices in Montana and Idaho has led to a horrific slaughter of wolves not seen since the 1800s.
Once again, gray wolves face the threat of extinction following years of successful federal restoration. The death toll to date includes 30 percent of Yellowstone’s world-renowned wolf population, often lured outside the park’s boundaries and killed by trophy hunters.
President Joe Biden and Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland can relist gray wolves immediately, but they won’t. In my humble opinion here’s the reason why: U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat and senior senator from Montana, attached a wolf-delisting rider to a “must-pass” federal budget bill in 2011 thereby successfully removing gray wolves from Endangered Species protection. Management of wolves was subsequently handed over to the states.
Today, Sen. Tester is an important ally to President Biden in achieving his political agenda, such as Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Biden desperately needs Tester’s support in a thinly held Senate Democrat majority and, therefore, doesn’t want to do anything, like relisting wolves, that might alienate Tester.
It’s a case of “scratch my back, and I’ll scratch yours.” Haaland owes Biden who nominated her for her position, and especially to Tester who strongly supported her during the Senate confirmation hearings. She is obviously reluctant to relist wolves since Tester is openly opposed to their relisting.
It’s likely Haaland will continue to sit on her hands and do nothing. Unless there is a huge public outcry in opposition to the ongoing slaughter and a demand for their immediate relisting, gray wolves will, indeed, be sacrificial lambs to Biden’s political agenda and will again teeter on the brink of extinction.
Waldo Montgomery
Belton