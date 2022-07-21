I write regarding Shane Monaco’s article describing the Diversity Proposal heard in the City Council.
The idea our city needs to spend any funds to promote diversity is absurd. Our community has long welcomed many diverse cultures, many of which are studying and practicing medicine at local hospitals and universities. These families are well-established and blooming in Central Texas.
Where did they get these ideas?
Too much time on Facebook/Meta?
Our Council should host a community hearing to present their arguments for the implementation of a city-wide policy to indoctrinate employees (and ultimately, our cities). This forum should include the impetus for development of this program. Publicize in advance, with information published for our review prior to the discussion.
It is important you are aware of citizens’ values and that they be involved. This is difficult to do if they don’t know that there is even anything in the wind!
I am a responsible conservative Temple citizen. I believe in a value-driven society which supports freedom of thought and the right to determine one’s direction in life. Our government exists to enforce laws and allow us to work within the constitutional framework to achieve those goals. It is up to each of us to support each other in that goal, but in the manner that we choose.
Hopefully, Council members will welcome a chance to voice opinions. I certainly would if I felt strongly about a program that could positively affect my fellow citizens!
I look forward to hearing from anyone reading this letter, and especially from any Council members or city of Temple employees who will be forced to swallow this information.
Thank you who were named in the article as voices in the wilderness at the Council meeting. Stay strong!
Bernadette Hickman
Temple