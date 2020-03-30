Just an observation regarding the “Lifting Spirits” article that appeared on the front page of the Wednesday edition of the Temple Daily Telegram. It was an interesting read, and I’m sure the activity brought smiles to many folks who witnessed the parade.
Unfortunately, my immediate attention was drawn to the picture of the kids who were standing in their driveway probably not more than 6 inches apart versus the recommended 6 to 10 feet that has been stressed on/in every media outlet around regarding the coronavirus. This was a poor choice of pics to print on the part of the Telegram staff and was a wasted reinforcement opportunity. What better way to promote “social distancing” (our nation’s new normal) than to print a picture showing just that. Sadly, there’s going to be more opportunities to do just that.
R.K. Caskey
Salado
Editor's note: The children in the photo were brother and sister who live in the same house, but you have an excellent point about the need for people to continue practicing social distancing.