May I ask about our water here in Temple? After watching “60 Minutes” about lead in the water in Flint, Mich., that is. Please, Temple Telegram, check out this thing about lead or really, anything that hurts our children in our Temple water. May I add hurting seniors who have health problems too.
I am waiting to hear.
Shirley Hatley
Temple
Editor's note: The Telegram regularly runs stories if there’s a problem with local water supplies. We run boil water notices and in 2016 reported Temple’s issue, since corrected, of exceeding maximum contaminant level for trihalomethanes. From the city: “The only lead in the city’s public water distribution system is in the gasketed joints on old cast iron pipes. As these lead-containing joints require maintenance or repair, they are removed and replaced with components that don’t contain lead. Public Works estimates between 0 and 5 percent of the private water service lines may contain lead.”