The juxtaposition of letters to the editor in your Oct. 6 edition was absolutely perfect.
Patrick Mullins wrote of his experience in the post office of everyone being civil, kind and respectful of one another (I myself have had this experience on many occasions, and it does warm the heart).
This was followed by a missive from Clayton Pick complaining that his Trump yard sign was taken, not by the doofus pranksters it almost certainly was, but by “left-wing socialist thieves.”
People, let’s all grow up. Thanks Mr. Mullins, we need more recognition of the ability of people from all walks of life to get along. Mr. Pick, I don’t care who you plan to vote for.
Josh Smith
Temple