Black Lives Matter in our county. Black Lives Matter in our state. Black Lives Matter on our streets and roads.
One place Black Lives Do Not Matter is at the abortion clinic. On average there are over 500 black lives murdered by their own parents in America very day. I would like to see BLM protest abortion clinics, but that will not happen because abortion is one of the major planks in the Democratic Party. Why would you vote to put people in office who encourage the death of black baby Lives?
Another place Black Lives Do Not Matter is Chicago. I would like to see BLM protest the killing of blacks (much of the time by blacks) in Chicago, but that will not happen because that would be dangerous to BLM. You would most likely get shot in Chicago. In addition, the Democratic Party would not benefit from a protest not to drag America to Third World status.
Steve Kirkham
Belton