Water lilies bloom Thursday on Burt Pond at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus in Belton. Also known as Nymphaeaceae, water lilies are a family of flowering plants that live as rhizomatous aquatic herbs in temperate and tropical climates around the world. Water lilies are rooted in soil in bodies of water, with leaves and flowers floating on or emergent from the surface. It is the national flower of Bangladesh.