One must be amazed at the non-concerning attitude of many conservative voters in Texas, especially in Temple.
With all the talks in Democratic cities on defunding the police by the mayor and City Council members, the application of Critical Race Theory in our schools, and schools asking our children are you a Republican or a Democrat or are you a female, male or other, conservative voters just do not seem to care what gets crammed down their throats locally.
The conservative voters focus on the senators and representatives for congress and of course the President of the United States. You have seen all the looting and destruction in Portland, Ore., and Seattle and how their Democratic mayors and city council members have stood behind Antifa until now a year later they cannot stop the destruction even if they wished. Why do conservative voters in those cities and even conservative voters here in Texas allow Democratic mayors or city council members to ruin the places they raise their families?
The reason is pure laziness. Just look at the voting numbers from the Temple election. Tim Davis, a good mayor, was re-elected by receiving only 1,742 votes. His opponent received just 915 votes.
If a Democratic mayor candidate were running for Temple mayor to defund police, become a sanctuary city, push Critical Race Theory, all they needed was another 828 more voters. Only 2,675 voters even cared about local elections, which impacts you more than national elections.
Wake up Texas, vote in local elections before it is too late! Temple is already noted as more liberal than conservative.
Jim Sanders
Temple