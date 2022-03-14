How much more are we going to take of the “Trumplification” of the Republican Party?
Anyway the Republican Party, with their fealty towards Trump, has turned into 1970s beauty pageant contestants where they have to say “Peace in the Middle East.”
Today Republicans have to say the election was stolen — news flash, it wasn’t — etc. When are they going to wake up and smell the coffee that a Putin-loving president is not a good thing. In fact it is a very bad thing. A very bad thing.
Wake up Republicans, I am one and not just in name only. Let’s grow a spine and stand up for what is right, and it is not Trump or his acolytes.
Mike Perrier
Temple