You printed an article about Temple High School students walking out of class in support of another student. Precisely a boy who wants to be a girl.
When birthed by his mother he was a boy, given by God unto his mom and dad. God does not make any mistakes. Since birth he was not given guidance as he grew up to this point, a teenager.
I cannot imagine the hardship that is to come. All of them could stand some medical mental care.
If this person travels the world, there are places in the world that would kill him over his issues.
Most people want their own children. Biological children aren’t possible on the road this child is traveling. God told Adam and Eve to propagate. It’s like they have no problem spitting in God’s holy face.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody