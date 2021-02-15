It has always been a source of dismay to me to watch how a Republican Congress can spend money like a drunken sailor when one of their own party is the president — think the tax cut under the Trump administration — but suddenly becomes stingy, even parsimonious and anal retentive when a Democrat is in the White House.
Unfortunately, it’s fairly easy to understand the reasons for these two situations: the first situation under Trump was a tax cut to bloat the accounts of the wealthy; the second under Biden is to throw a life-line to people hurting financially due to the disaster of the pandemic.
I could see the present stand-off in Congress coming a mile off.
Ben Liles
Salado